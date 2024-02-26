‘Laapataa Ladies’ to kick off Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Summer Fest

Following the success of the inaugural IFFM Summer Festival, IFFM announces its second edition slated for February 29 to March 2.

By IANS Updated On - 26 February 2024, 01:03 PM

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kiran Rao‘s movie ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been selected to be the opening film of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Summer Festival.

Following the success of the first IFFM Summer Festival, IFFM announces the launch of the it’s second edition, which will take place from February 29 to March 2.

Kiran calls it “a great honour” for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to be the opening film at IIFM.

She added: “I am absolutely delighted and would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the festival. I hope the Melbourne audience enjoys the film, and that I get to visit this great city in person soon!”

The three-day event takes the larger festival that happens annually in August, transforming it into a biannual celebration.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said: “IFFM is the largest celebration of Indian cinema in the southern hemisphere, lighting up Melbourne every year with incredible films and unforgettable star power.”

“VicScreen is proud to support the expansion of the festival, with the return of a three-day summer programme, which includes the highly anticipated Australian premiere of ‘Laapataa Ladies’.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick said that she is thrilled to kickstart their “latest venture” with Kiran’s nuanced film of “layered human relationships, celebrates women and the unexpected complexities that life throws at us.”

‘Laapataa Ladies’, which is based in rural India, is about two young brides who get lost on a train and the pursuit of people who find themselves in a series of confusion on the go. It stars Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Nitanshi Goel.