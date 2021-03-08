Lahiri to play at The Players Championship after Koepka withdraws

“Eight-time PGA TOUR winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2021 PLAYERS Championship due to injury. He will be replaced in the 154-player field by Anirban Lahiri of India,” said the PGA Tour in its statement.

New Delhi: India’s Anirban Lahiri will compete at the The Players Championship next week after American four-time PGA Tour champion Brooks Koepka withdrew due to injury, the tournament said on Monday.

“Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook. We will be able to provide additional updates and information as we learn more,” said Blake Smith, Koepka’s manager.

Lahiri, 33, had an early exit from the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week after carding six-over 78. He has competed at The Players Championship four times in the past and missed the cut thrice. Lahiri finished tied 74th in the 2019 edition. While the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 championship will be held at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida, the traditional home for the event, from March 11.