Lakshmi pedals 100 km, raises Rs 13 lakh for para-athletes

Hyderabad: Prominent actress, producer and humanitarian, Lakshmi Manchu pedalled her maiden 100 kms on a bicycle from Infinity Para-sports Academy and Rehab Centre, Rasoolpura to Toopran and back, to raise funds for para-athletes at Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary IT, flagged off the ride at 5:00 am at the Infinity Para-sports Academy and Rehab Center, Begumpet. Lakshmi concluded the ride at the same venue around 11:30 am and got a momentous and rousing welcome from the Para-athletes at AMF. She was joined in the ride by the Indian Para-cycling Team and few other cyclists.

Lakshmi had undergone rigorous training under the guidance of Aditya Mehta, an UCI certified cycling coach, to give wings to her dream of pedalling 100 kms on bicycle for the first time in her life. Her strenuous training regimen spread over the last one month without a break every single day as early as 5.00 am, involved 30 to 50 kms ride, on flats, slopes and hilly terrains to build the necessary speed and strength.

On completion of her maiden 100 km ride, an elated Lakshmi said, this is the first time she had done something as stupendous as this.”The maximum I pedalled till date including during training was 50 kilometers, I was not sure if I could do it and even today morning, I wasn’t sure, but accomplished it.

“I have never done good in sports despite my dad being associated with sports, in fact I was last in a swimming race. But feel proud and happy to have accomplished this. The objective of my ride was not to just raise money, but to create awareness about the facility here and let people know that they are here to train and take care of you and push you to your limits to make you realize your potential. I have been associated with Aditya Mehta foundation for over six years. The trainees from here brought glory to the country by winning several medals,’’ she said.

Lakshmi added she took on the responsibility to raise funds through this ride and set a target of raising Rs 5 lakhs, but could raise Rs 6 lakhs. “Mr Shobu came and donated another matching Rs 6 lakhs to it and we were able to raise Rs 13 lakhs.’’

