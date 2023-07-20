Landslide claims four lives in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

By PTI Published Date - 08:40 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Mumbai: Four persons died after a landslide at a village in Maharashtra‘s Raigad district, an official said on Thursday.

Two NDRF teams have reached the site, the official said, adding at least 50 families are fear trapped in the landslide.

The search and rescue operation is underway, the official said.

Minister Uday Samant said 25 persons were rescued, of which four were declared dead. The remaining 21 persons have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached the site and spoke to personnel engaged in rescue operations.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, around 70 km from Mumbai, the official said.

The village is located near Irshalgad fortress located between Matheran and Panvel. The fortress is a sister fort to Prabalgad.

Irshalwadi is a tribal village inaccessible by pucca road. Chowk village on Mumbai-Pune Highway is the nearest town.

The district administration has requested trekkers groups for help in the search and rescue operations.

This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district.

The massive landslide had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families. The final death toll was 153 when the rescue operation was stopped. Nothing of the old village remains except for its school building.