Language teachers stage dharna protesting delay in promotions, transfers in Adilabad

The teachers staged a sit-in in front of the office of the district educational officer and expressed displeasure over the delay in issuance of orders relating to promotions and transfers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 05:38 PM

Adilabad: Language teachers staged a dharna in protest of delay in promotions and transfers of the teachers here on Thursday.

The teachers staged a sit-in in front of the office of the district educational officer and expressed displeasure over the delay in issuance of orders relating to promotions and transfers. They said that 110 teachers were waiting for promotions. They regretted that officials were not giving answers when questioned about the inordinate delay.

The agitating teachers said that a list of language teachers to be promoted and transferred was released but it contained errors recently. The officials announced another list of promotions and transfers would be declared in a day or two. However, the revised list was not released so far, forcing the teachers to wait for promotions and transfers.

Meanwhile, orders were issued to take up promotions of 27 biological science and 44 social science secondary grade teachers. The teachers joined the duties in their respective schools on Thursday.