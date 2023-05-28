Languages of India highlighted at British Parliament House

Trained classical singer from Hyderabad, Ragasudha Vinjamuri, presented 18 Indian languages and highlighted their significance at the House of Lords of the UK Parliament

Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, the Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Diversity, founded in United Kingdom by trained classical singer from Hyderabad, Ragasudha Vinjamuri, presented 18 Indian languages and highlighted their significance at the House of Lords of the UK Parliament.

The event, organized by Sanskruti Centre in collaboration with All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on modern languages and Chartered Institute of Linguists, featured presentation of poems, mostly self-authored by the UK diaspora members in Telugu, Sanskrit, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Sindhi and Nepali.

The poetry recitation was done by doctors, councillors, university educators, members of the British armed forces, Chartered Accountants, Artists, and IT professionals.

On the occasion, Ragasudha Vinjamuri highlighted Tai Khamti, a language that is spoken in India and Myanmar by people of Khamti tribe. Ragasudha said that only about 20,000 people are speaking Tai Khamti language and is on the verge of decline, adding that several voluntary organisations were working for its revival.

Parliamentary host Baroness Garden of Frognal spoke on the significance of languages and commended the organisers for bringing together meaningful content. Dr Nandita Sahu, Attache (Hindi and Culture) from the High Commission of India, Councillor Nidhi Mehta, Prof. Terry Lamb, Philip Harding-Esch (Secretariat, APPG- Modern Languages) and others were present.

