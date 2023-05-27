| The City Of Charlotte In Us Issues Proclamation To Observe May 28 2023 As Telugu Heritage Day

Published Date - 09:04 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: The City of Charlotte, a major city and commercial hub in North Carolina, US, has issued a proclamation for its citizens to observe May 28, 2023, as Telugu Heritage Day.

The Mayor, Vi Alexander Lyles in the proclamation issued in the Official Seal of the City of Charlotte, noted that Telugu is one of the most historic and longest-surviving ethnic languages, dating back as early as the 10th century BCE, and is one of the six ‘Classical Languages’ designated by Indian Government.

“Whereas, Telugu-speaking communities are predominantly located in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but the Telugu Diaspora has spread to nearly every country across the globe,” the proclamation by the 15th-most populous city in the US, said.

It also pointed out that as of 2018, the Telugu language was fastest-growing language in the United States, with vibrant Telugu communities emerging across the country, including entire Greater Charlotte region.

“Telugu speakers have made significant contributions in many fields, from technology to medicine to engineering and more; the local Telugu Associations of Greater Charlotte Area has supported and donated periodically to Second Harvest food bank, Adopt a Street, First Responders and University students,” it said.

The proclamation concludes with the Mayor, Vi Alexander Lyles, proclaiming ‘May 28,2023 ‘Telugu Heritage Day’ in Charlotte and commend its observance to all citizens’.