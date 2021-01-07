Last dry run in Telangana before actual Covid vaccine roll-out

The final simulation of the vaccine roll-out is aimed at fine tuning existing systems laid out for efficient planning and management of the immunisation process.

Hyderabad: All public and private healthcare facilities in the State will take part in the Covid-19 vaccine dry run on Friday, ahead of the actual vaccine roll-out expected to take place in the coming days.

The final simulation of the vaccine roll-out is aimed at fine tuning existing systems laid out for efficient planning and management of the immunisation process. The Health Ministry has urged the State to maintain continuous oversight on the entire process of roll out of Covid vaccine and ensure collaboration of all stakeholders in public and private sector.

Based on the information available with the Ministry, till January 6, the data of 78.62 lakh healthcare workers from across the country has been registered on Co-WIN software while the balance data will be uploaded by States and UTs. The Ministry of Finance has also approved Rs. 480 crore operational costs of Covid-19 vaccination.

The final dry run will also ensure keeping all systems ready and test adequacy of planning and logistics before the actual roll out.

