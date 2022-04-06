Late-night social media browsers rising in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Early to bed and early to rise seems to be the mantra for most Hyderabadis although the city is also home to the highest share of late-night social media browsers, reveals a study. Wakefit.co’s Great Indian Sleep Scorecard for 2022 revealed that the Hyderabad numbers present a bittersweet story about the sleep habits of people.

On a good note, Hyderabad has the most number of early risers (15 per cent) as compared to other metro cities, but it is home to the highest share of late-night social media browsers (41 per cent). This lifestyle appears to have hit people’s day-to-day activities, as 49 per cent of respondents reported feeling sleepy during work hours.

Phones seem to be the priority for the majority of people with 87 per cent of the respondents saying that they used their phones just before bed. The count of respondents who fear they have insomnia also increased by 32 per cent since last year.

The city saw an increase of 45 per cent in the number of people going to bed before 10 pm as compared to last year. Despite the usage of phones before bedtime, 67 per cent still surprisingly claim to wake up feeling refreshed after waking up in the morning.

Social media, late-night work culture and pandemic are the major sleep deterrents for Hyderabadis with a 16 per cent rise in the number of respondents who stayed up till late browsing social media as compared to last year.

However, the study revealed that social media was not the only sleep-detracting factor as 28 per cent of individuals reportedly stayed up till late worrying about their post-pandemic future. Further, 40 per cent said their work required them to stay up late at night and IT professionals seem to suffer majorly from this imbalanced work-sleep cycle as compared to other professionals, as 53 per cent of respondents belonged to the IT sector.