Lawyer harasses woman constable, arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: A lawyer, who harassed a law enforcement officer, has landed behind bars after She Teams reminded him of the consequences of breaking the law. The lawyer, Srinivas from Shahbad, had met the 25-year-old woman police constable a year ago and they had met a few times in person. They became friends, and during the initial days of their friendship, clicked a few selfies, which Srinivas saved on his mobile phone.

Recently, upset with his misbehaviour, the cop started avoiding him. Srinivas, angered over this, began threatening and harassing her saying he would publicise their pictures. Following her complaint, the Rachakonda She Teams nabbed Srinivas, who was handed over to the Medipally police.

Srinivas was among 42 persons who were caught by the Rachakonda She Teams in the last two months on charges of harassing women. The She Teams had booked 48 cases, including 24 First Information Reports, 23 petty cases and one counseling case in the same period. The 42 arrested included three minor boys as well.

The Kushaiguda and Malkajgiri She Teams in a decoy operation caught five persons including three minor boys for harassing women at the ECIL bus stop and Ghatkesar bus stops since January. Apart from this, the She Teams also stopped five child marriages, two in Bhongir and three in Choutuppal during this period. So far, the Rachakonda She Teams have stopped 94 child marriages, officials said.

Those caught for harassing women attended counselling sessions with their family members while the children in conflict with law were counselled by a professional psychiatrist to correct their behavior. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the good work done by the She Teams and urged women to approach the She Teams through the Rachakonda WhatsApp number 9490617111 or Dial 100 whenever they faced any kind of harassment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .