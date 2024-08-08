Lawyers boycott duties in Mancherial

Mancherial Bar Association president Bandavaram Jagan said that the lawyers resolved to abstain from duties on Thursday and Friday in protest of the police officials against Amrutha Rao and Kavitha.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 06:31 PM

Mancherial Bar Association president Bandavaram Jagan said that the lawyers resolved to abstain from duties on Thursday and Friday in protest of the police officials against Amrutha Rao and Kavitha.

Mancherial: Lawyers of Mancherial district headquarters boycotted duties in protest of alleged unlawful acts of police officials of Jangaon police station against an advocate duo on Thursday.

Mancherial Bar Association president Bandavaram Jagan said that the lawyers resolved to abstain from duties on Thursday and Friday in protest of the police officials against Amrutha Rao and Kavitha. He demanded stern action against the Inspector, Sub-Inspector and other police officials involved in the act.