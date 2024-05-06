Laxman demands CM’s apology for mocking ‘akshintalu’ distribution

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Laxman said the Chief Minister was intentionally insulting the sentiments of Hindus. "After insulting Hindu religion CM has no right to call himself an Hindu,"he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 06:02 PM

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of insulting Hindus by mocking the distribution of ‘akshintalu’ ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman demanded the Chief Minister to tender an unconditional apology to Hindus.

Accusing the Chief Minister of trying to divert the attention of the people from poll promises, he said the Chief Minister was showing ‘Gadidha Guddu'(Donkey’s egg) whenever he was reminded of the six guarantees. “People are confused whether Congress symbol is ‘ Hand ‘or ‘Gadidha Guddu’.

The poll results would tell who will get ‘Gadidha Guddu’, ” he said.

Describing Congress as anti-weaker sections, the senior BJP leader said former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi were against providing reservations to weaker sections. eom