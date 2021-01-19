Laxman hails youngster Gill after 91-run knock

Many took to Twitter to hail the youngster for his knock. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman heaped praises on him.

Hyderabad: Playing in his first Test series, that too against a strong Australian attack in the latter’s backyard, Shubman Gill showed tremendous grit and determination. He scored a classy 91, missing on a well-deserved century. However, his innings kept India in the hunt chasing a huge target.

Many took to Twitter to hail the youngster for his knock. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman heaped praises on him. “The way @RealShubmanGill batted today he definitely deserved a century- but I’m sure there are many that lie ahead in his future. Amazing talent and more importantly has the mental strength to handle pressure. #future #class #AUSvIND,” wrote the wristy Hyderabad cricketer.

The way @RealShubmanGill batted today he definitely deserved a century- but I’m sure there are many that lie ahead in his future. Amazing talent and more importantly has the mental strength to handle pressure. #future #class #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D1tqCr1x2r — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham also lauded the youngster saying that he would score many runs in the years to come. “I don’t think Shubman will have a blank bat for long #AusvsInida,” he wrote. Sam Billings also said, “Shubman Gill is a serious player!!!!.”

I don’t think Shubman will have a blank bat for long 😳 #AUSvIND — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 19, 2021

