| Laxman Sails Into Second Round In All India Open Fide Chess Tournament

Laxman sails into second round in All India Open Fide Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:00 AM, Thu - 14 July 22

TN’s P K Jayshree (left) playing against Udupi’s Avani Acharya.

Hyderabad: Top seed Grand Master RR Laxman of ICF entered the second round with a full point from the first round of the Ekagra All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He defeated N Ramesh of Tamil Nadu in the opening round. A total of Rs 11 Lakh will be given for the winners of the tournament. 486 players from all over the country registered including 300 international rated players.

Earlier, K S Prasad, president of Telangana State Chess Association inaugurated the event by playing the first move with Women GrandMaster B Pratyusha.

Important Results (Round-1): N Ramesh 0 (TN) lost to GM Laxman R R 1 (ICF), IM Krishna Teja 1 (AP) bt Sanjay Pradnesh G 0 (AP), Aarush Singhai 0 (Telangana) lost to IM Rakesh Kumar Jena 1 (Odisha), WGM Pratyusha B 1 (AP) bt G Meghasamhitha 0 (Telangana), Atul Bihari Sharan 0 (Jharkhand) lost to GM Karthikeyan P 1 (ICF).