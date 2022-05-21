Leading entrepreneur Avani Shantanu Dixit’s new brand Avanii is taking the market by storm

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:43 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: The more challenges one faces while on the way to success, the bigger and greater the success gets. India’s leading female entrepreneur, Avani Shantanu Dixit, is one of those who use challenges as their fuel and keep on raising their levels. In her early 20s, Avani has proved to be among the biggest entrepreneurs in the nation. For the same reason, she has also become an inspiration to youngsters who want to make it big in their life.

The CEO of Avani Cosmetics Pvt Ltd recently launched her new brand Avanii, which emphasises the phrase “Beauty is Power.” The brand aims to boost the wearer’s confidence and make them feel great by evoking the right kind of enthusiasm and zeal in them.

The 23-year-old Avani has brought on board Laxminarayan Tripathi, fondly called Laxmi Maa, as the face of her brand’s red lipstick, naming it after her cause. Avanii has become India’s first beauty brand to have a transgender person as the face of the brand, offering India’s first unique Italy-made, luxury, and Sephora clean cosmetic products.

Besides being an entrepreneur, Avani is also a celebrity stylist, philanthropist, and influencer. With her efforts to give something new to the youth and great vision, Avani is garnering huge praise and respect in the industry.

While running her business, Avani Shantanu Dixit is also studying Image Consultancy and Styling at Style Coaching Institute, London. The entrepreneur has a piece of good advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. She says that people need to make hard choices in life, and the test only will get tougher with time, so being mentally prepared is essential. This can get easier if people start seeing their life as a whole and not define it by a day or year. She also suggests people keep working hard and keep walking their path by being true to themselves, giving their best, and not being too hard on themselves. Also, learning to value patience can help them step ahead towards their growth and success.