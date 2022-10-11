Learn about the ear’s functioning
Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on sense organs. In today’s article, we will learn further about the ear’s functioning.
- The inner ear also contains a complex system called vestibular apparatus, located above the cochlea.
- The vestibular apparatus is composed of three semi-circular canals and the otolith (macula is the sensory part of saccule and utricle).
- Each semi-circular canal lies in a different plane at right angles to each other. 4The membranous canals are suspended in the perilymph of the bony canals.
- The base of canals is swollen and is called ampulla, which contains a projecting ridge called crista ampullaris which has hair cells.
- The saccule and utricle contain a projecting ridge called macula.
- The crista and macula are the specific receptors of the vestibular apparatus responsible for maintenance of balance of the body and posture.