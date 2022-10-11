Learn about the ear’s functioning

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on sense organs. In today’s article, we will learn further about the ear’s functioning.

The inner ear also contains a complex system called vestibular apparatus, located above the cochlea.

The vestibular apparatus is composed of three semi-circular canals and the otolith (macula is the sensory part of saccule and utricle).

Each semi-circular canal lies in a different plane at right angles to each other. 4The membranous canals are suspended in the perilymph of the bony canals.

The base of canals is swollen and is called ampulla, which contains a projecting ridge called crista ampullaris which has hair cells.

The saccule and utricle contain a projecting ridge called macula.

The crista and macula are the specific receptors of the vestibular apparatus responsible for maintenance of balance of the body and posture.