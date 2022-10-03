Let’s focus on the eye of the matter

| Lets Focus On The Eye Of The Matter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

The choroid layer is thin over the posterior two-thirds of the eye ball, but it becomes thick in the anterior part to form the ciliary body.

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on sense organs. Today, we will discuss the eyes in detail.

Eye

• Our paired eyes are located in sockets of the skull called orbits.

• The adult human eye ball is nearly a spherical structure.

• The wall of the eye ball is composed of three layers.

• The external layer consists of a dense connective tissue and is called the sclera.

• The anterior portion of this layer is called the cornea.

• The middle layer, choroid, contains many blood vessels and looks bluish in colour.

• The ciliary body itself continues forward to form a pigmented and opaque structure called the iris which is the visible coloured portion of the eye.

• The eye ball contains a transparent crystalline lens which is held in place by ligaments attached to the ciliary body.

• In front of the lens, the aperture surrounded by the iris is called the pupil.

• The diameter of the pupil is regulated by the muscle fibres of iris.

• The inner layer is the retina and it contains three layers of neural cells – from inside to outside – ganglion cells, bipolar cells and photoreceptor cells.

• There are two types of photoreceptor cells, namely, rods and cones.

• These cells contain the light-sensitive proteins called the photopigments.

• The daylight (photopic) vision and colour vision are functions of cones and the twilight (scotopic) vision is the function of the rods.

• The rods contain a purplish-red protein called the rhodopsin or visual purple, which contains a derivative of Vitamin A.

• In the human eye, there are three types of cones which possess their own characteristic photopigments that respond to red, green and blue lights.

• The sensations of different colours are produced by various combinations of these cones and their photopigments.

• When these cones are stimulated equally, a sensation of white light is produced.

To be continued…

