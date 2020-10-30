Lecturer beaten up for harassing colleague in Khammam

Gorla Veera Reddy, a computer science lecturer, was accused of sending lewd messages to the woman who also works as a lecturer at the college

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Khammam: A private lecturer was beaten up for allegedly harassing a woman lecturer sexually at JVR Government Degree College at Sathupalli in the district on Thursday.

Gorla Veera Reddy, a computer science lecturer, was accused of sending lewd messages to the woman who also works as a lecturer at the college. The woman along with her husband and relatives beat up Reddy and also damaged his motorbike parked at the college.

The video clip of the incident had gone viral on local social media groups. However, neither party has lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .