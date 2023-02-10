Leonardo praises Assam govt for zero rhino poaching

The Oscar-winning actor has lauded the Assam government for its efforts that has resulted in no poaching of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros in the Indian state in 2022.

By IANS Published Date - 12:28 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Los Angeles: Oscar winning Hollywood actor and environment activist Leonardo DiCaprio has lauded the Assam government for its efforts that has resulted in no poaching of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros in the Indian state in 2022.

The Assam government on January 1 announced that for the first time since 1977, there was no case of poaching of the animal in the state in 2022.

The actor took to Instagram, where he said: “In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021.”

“In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977.”

The actor called it “good news”.

“Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 greater one-horned rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the world’s population. This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf (World Wildlife Fund) also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century,” he added.