‘Titanic’ returns to theatres on February 10

The movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio was released first on December 19, 1997.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:50 PM, Mon - 16 January 23
Hyderabad: James Cameron’s Oscar-winning iconic love story, Titanic, is returning to cinemas on February 10 on the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary. The film, which clocks in at three hours and 15 minutes, will be screened in 3D 4K HDR with high-frame-rate.

The movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio was released first on December 19, 1997. It received 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director and Visual Effects, out of its 14 nominations. Ahead of its re-release, a new poster and trailer have been released by the makers online.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement to watch the love saga once more on the silver screens. “Can’t wait to see all that extra space on the door in 4K 3D,” joked a user, referring to an age-old debate of whether or not Jack could have survived on the broken, floating door with Rose.

Meanwhile, a few others pointed out two different hairstyles of Kate Winslet on the same poster. “What happened to rose about her hair in the poster? (sic),” questioned a user.

Titanic is written, co-produced and co-edited by James Cameron. The film is based on the real-life sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. The film also features an ensemble cast of supporting actors, including Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, and Bill Paxton.

Though the film is slated to release across India on February 10, the number of days and the duration of the theatre run are unclear yet. The tickets, however, are expected to go on sale closer to the release date.

