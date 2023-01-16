‘Titanic’ returns to theatres on February 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: James Cameron’s Oscar-winning iconic love story, Titanic, is returning to cinemas on February 10 on the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary. The film, which clocks in at three hours and 15 minutes, will be screened in 3D 4K HDR with high-frame-rate.

The movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio was released first on December 19, 1997. It received 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director and Visual Effects, out of its 14 nominations. Ahead of its re-release, a new poster and trailer have been released by the makers online.

Some stories are timeless. In celebration of the 25th anniversary, please join us in experiencing Titanic in remastered 4K 3D. Opening February 10th in theaters.https://t.co/qBvaj1crCn — James Cameron (@JimCameron) January 10, 2023

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the timeless love story. Titanic returns to the big screen in remastered 4K 3D on February 10. pic.twitter.com/0nUcQtx29T — 20th Century Studios India (@20thCenturyIN) January 11, 2023

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement to watch the love saga once more on the silver screens. “Can’t wait to see all that extra space on the door in 4K 3D,” joked a user, referring to an age-old debate of whether or not Jack could have survived on the broken, floating door with Rose.

Meanwhile, a few others pointed out two different hairstyles of Kate Winslet on the same poster. “What happened to rose about her hair in the poster? (sic),” questioned a user.

why does she have two different hairstyles https://t.co/HiC7jT5dax — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 10, 2023

Titanic is written, co-produced and co-edited by James Cameron. The film is based on the real-life sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. The film also features an ensemble cast of supporting actors, including Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, and Bill Paxton.

Though the film is slated to release across India on February 10, the number of days and the duration of the theatre run are unclear yet. The tickets, however, are expected to go on sale closer to the release date.