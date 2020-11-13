Leopard kills calf in Rajanna-Sircilla district

Based on the pug marks found at the spot, forest officials confirmed that the calf was attacked and killed by a leopard.

Rajanna-Sircilla: A leopard killed a calf in Dharmaram village of Konaraopet mandal on Thursday night.

A farmer, Bogi Srinivas, as was his practice, tied his calf to a tree in his agricultural field on Thursday night. The animal was found dead when he went on Friday. Suspecting that the calf was killed by a wild animal, he immediately informed the forest officials. Forest Section Officer Bapuraju along with his staff visited the spot.

Based on the pug marks found at the spot, they confirmed that the calf was attacked and killed by a leopard. They assured the farmer that they would take up the issue with higher officials and ensure that he gets compensation for the calf.

Village sarpanch Aruna and others also visited the spot.

