Leopard kills goat in Kamareddy

Tarachand, a shepherd found goat’s carcass in the forest and also pug-marks around it

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Kamareddy: A goat was killed by a leopard in the forest area of Nasrullabad mandal headquarters in Kamareddy district.

According to Tarachand, a shepherd, he had taken the goats for grazing to the forest area. After returning home, he realised that one goat was missing. On Friday morning he returned to the forest to search for the missing goat.

Instead, he found its carcass and also pug-marks around it. Tarachand said, for the last two months they spotted a couple of leopards in the area and appealed to the forest officials to trap them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .