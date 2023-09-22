Leopard rescued from ONGC campus in Assam’s Sivasagar

Jorhat: A leopard was rescued from a residential complex of ONGC in Sivasagar district of Assam, officials said on Friday.

The adult male leopard was spotted inside the residential campus of the ONGC on Thursday night, an official told PTI.

“After getting information, immediately a forest team was sent there. It did no harm to any person,” he added.

After a lot of efforts, the forest team was able to capture the leopard after tranquilizing him, the official said.

“Following mandatory health check-up, the leopard was released at the Panidihing Reserve Forest,” said the forest officer.

On Thursday, another leopard that created panic among residents of fringe villages in Manas National Park was captured by forest personnel and later released in the wild.