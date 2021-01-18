Watch: Leopard ‘sighted’ near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad: Panic gripped among residents in Shamshabad after a leopard was reportedly sighted near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Monday.
A video clip, apparently from a CCTV feed, showing the animal walking on the road between Shamshabad and Tukkuguda before jumping a wall which has a wired fencing and which is said to be the runway compound wall, is making the rounds.
The leopard is suspected to have gone towards Bahadurpura. A local claims to have seen it informed the police and the forest department.
The Forest department officials have reached the spot and are verifying the facts and the footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings. There’s no official confirmation yet.
Watch:
