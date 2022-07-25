Leopard sightings create panic in 3 villagers in Andhra, Telangana

Amaravati: A leopard killed a calf in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Monday, local officials said.

The incident occurred early in the morning in Vitlampalli village of Kalyandurg ‘mandal’ (block).

The calf belonging to a farmer was attacked by a leopard around 3 a.m. The locals alerted the forest department.

This incident came a day after the locals in a village in Prakasam district spotted pugmarks of a leopard.

The pugmarks were seen in a farm located a kilometre away from the Ganjivaripalli village in Nallamala forest within Yerragondapalem mandal.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and confirmed that the pugmarks were of a leopard.

This incident took place four days after a tiger attacked a cattle grazer four days ago at Guttalachenu near Palutlagudem of the same mandal.

The incidents have created panic among the farmers, who frequent their lands abutting the forest area.

Forest officials said the animals may be coming to habitation because of water scarcity in the forest.

The villagers have urged the forest department to take necessary steps to quench the thirst of animals within the forest.

Meanwhile, two leopard cubs were sighted in Siddipet district of neighbouring Telangana on Sunday night.

The cubs were seen near the road between Dharmaram and Kondarjupalli villages in Akkannapet mandal (block) of the district. Some passersby noticed the cubs and captured the visuals on their mobile phones.

The locals informed the police, which in turn alerted the forest department. Officials suspect the presence of an adult leopard in the same area.

As word about the presence of leopards near the villages spread, panic gripped the farmers working in fields and other villagers. They restricted their movements. Some of the villagers said they are scared to step out.