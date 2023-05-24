LG announces OLED TV line-up in India, including 97-inch TV

By IANS Published Date - 02:49 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

New Delhi: LG Electronics on Wednesday announced the launch of its highly-anticipated 2023 OLED TV line-up in India, including the massive 246 cm (97-inch) TV.

According to the company, the price starts from Rs 1,19,990 for OLED42C3 per unit to Rs 75,00,000 for ROLLABLE TV per unit. The 2023 LG OLED line-up includes 21 models across different variants, including the 8K OLED Z3 series, OLED evo Gallery edition G3 Series, OLED evo C3 series, OLED B3 and A3 series TVs.

“By introducing innovative features and expanding our OLED TV portfolio to cater to diverse consumer segments, we are reaffirming LG’s position as a leader in the premium TV market. With this new range, we are confident to further solidify our market dominance in OLED TV technology,” Hong Ju Jeon MD- LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

LG’s new line-up also welcomes a different range of OLED TV screen size selections from the smallest display of 106 cm (42-inch) to the largest 246 cm (97-inch) to fulfil their consumers’ requirements.

The G3 OLED evo series are available in 139 cm (55-inch), 164 cm (65-inch) and 195 cm (77-inch). G3 comes with an aesthetic upgrade via the introduction of the ultra-seamless One Wall Design.

The new line-up of OLED TVs comes with the latest version of webOS which offers a refreshed, more personalised user experience.

Moreover, this year’s models offer a redesigned user interface (UI) with All New Home, which provides a wealth of personalisation options and more convenience.

The company also mentioned that the LG OLED TVs continue to support the image and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering a truly immersive home cinema experience.

The OLED TVs also come equipped with the Game Optimiser which allows users to quickly select and switch between gaming-specific features.