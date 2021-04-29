LGBT+ job fair to be held through virtual mode on May 8

Due to the social distancing norms, this year RISE will be held on the virtual platform allowing attendees to join the conference and job fair from their homes across the world, it said.

Hyderabad: Pride Circle is hosting the third edition of Asia’s biggest LGBT+ Conference and Job Fair – Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity (RISE) on May 8. The job fair will connect LGBT+ students and experienced professionals with 44 national and international organisations, according to a press release.

Organisations such as HSBC, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Uber, UBS, Wells Fargo, Netflix, Novartis, Tata Steel, Twitter, VIP Industries and others will meet and interview over 1,000 pre-screened LGBT+ candidates virtually, it said.

Interested job seekers can register by submitting their resume at www.thepridecircle.com/resume. The conference will have over 1,000 changemakers, businesses, organisations, students, human resource professionals, advocates, and experts across the globe, the press release added.