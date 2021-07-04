LIC IPO: Govt likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month

By | Published: 8:17 pm

New Delhi: The government is likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month for managing LIC disinvestment as it moves ahead with plans to launch the IPO by January.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management had in January appointed actuarial firm Milliman Advisors to assess the embedded value of LIC ahead of the IPO, which is touted to be the biggest public issue in Indian corporate history.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .