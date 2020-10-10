Lieutenant General PN Rao visits Secunderabad Army Cantonment

He was briefed by Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) on security situation and operational preparedness

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General PN Rao, General Officer commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area visited Secunderabad Army Cantonment on Saturday.

He was briefed by Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) on security situation and operational preparedness, infrastructure development, educational institutions, initiatives in Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) in treatment of Covid patients and the efforts towards ‘Force Preservation’ within the ambit of unlock guidelines in the pandemic. He appreciated the efforts undertaken by military personnel in Secunderabad.

The General Officer also visited Golden Palm Sainik Bhawan near Secunderabad railway station which is a unique project with all facilities at one place for the veterans and complimented the efforts in running the institutes with Covid precautions.

