Light to moderate rains in Telangana for next three hours: IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:08 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains are expected in Telangana on Sunday evening.

A bulletin issued by Indian Meteorological Department at 5.45 pm on Sunday, made a forecast of light to moderate rains in the next three hours.

According to IMD, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Hanamkonda, and Warangal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall.

On Sunday, Badrachalam received the highest rainfall with 26 mm followed by Hanamkonda (4 mm) and Adilabad (2 mm).

Hyderabad is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in a few places for the next two days according to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society.

Maximum temperatures in the city are expected to be in the range of 28 degree Celsius to 31 degree Celsius, with minimum temperatures ranging between 20 degree Celsius to 22 degree Celsius.