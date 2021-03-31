Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ sell out in under a minute

The Grammy-winning rapper, for his part, poked fun at the uproar with an ironic ‘apology’ video on YouTube Sunday that incorporated some of his Call Me By Your Name video’s racier scenes.

American rapper Lil Nas X launched his controversial ‘Satan Shoes’, featuring demonic imagery and a drop of real human blood, and all 666 pairs were gone almost immediately.

According to Page Six, the 21-year-old rapper shared in a since-deleted tweet, “Y’all talked so much s**t about these shoes just for them to sell out in literally less than one minute. lmao, y’all going out SAD!(sic)” Released on the heels of his unapologetically queer Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video, the limited-edition shoes were made in collaboration with ‘MSCHF’ — the creative agency famous for its holy water-infused ‘Jesus Shoes’ and ‘Birkinstocks’ crafted from destroyed Hermes bags.

As reported by Page Six, priced at $1,018, the devilish take on Nike’s Air Max ’97 sneakers come decorated with a pentagram pendant and inverted crosses, and has ‘Luke 10:18’ stamped on the side; the Bible verse references Satan “[falling] like lightning from heaven.” It’s an appropriate addition considering that Lil Nas X’s new video, which inspired the shoes, sees the star descending into hell via a stripper pole and offering Satan a lap dance.

Per Page Six, like the clip itself, the ‘Satan Shoes’ proved polarising. Despite selling out in seconds, the sneakers seemed to spark a wave of ‘Satanic panic’, with former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, former NBA star Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young, rapper Joyner Lucas and Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota. All of them voiced their disapproval of the diabolical design.

The Grammy-winning rapper, for his part, poked fun at the uproar with an ironic ‘apology’ video on YouTube Sunday that incorporated some of his Call Me By Your Name video’s racier scenes.

The rapper may have a tougher time laughing off Nike’s response, as just one day after, the athletic giant denied its involvement with the sneakers, the company sued MISCHF for copyright infringement and dilution on Monday.