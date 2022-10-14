Lila Poonawalla Foundation online scholarships for girls

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) has invited online scholarship applications, for merit-cum-need based undergraduate scholarships for Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Bachelor of Technology after Diploma (B.Tech), from academically bright young women who come from a financially disadvantaged background.

The scholarship is awarded to Indian women who have taken admission for B.Tech (4 years) and B.Tech after Diploma (3 years) in the academic year 2022-2023 in any colleges in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts.

Interested can check application on the weblink: www.lpfscholarship.com or contact Ph. 040-35815931/040-35812741/8956982188 or email: lpfhyderabadscholarship@lilapoonawallafoundation.com. Website: www.lilapoonawallafoundation.com