Link up to 4 devices with exclusive app of WhatsApp for Windows

WhatsApp on Thursday announced an exclusive app created only for Windows users that can link upto four devices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In today’s world, the instant-messaging app WhatsApp plays an important role in our day-to-day activities. From staying connected with our loved ones to coordinating tasks at work, it is the most convenient way to communicate.

Making being connected easier, WhatsApp on Thursday announced its latest feature. Taking to Twitter, they announced an exclusive app created only for Windows users.

“No charger, no problem. Now you can link WhatsApp to up to 4 devices so your chats stay synced, encrypted, and flowing even after your phone goes offline,” they wrote, adding that the new app loads faster and has a familiar interface which will make chatting between devices seamless.

With this latest feature users can stay connected with the app on another device even if the primary device loses connection. Now, the chats will also be updated faster.

The Meta-owned company also rolled out two additional features for group admins. With this, when an admin chooses to share their group’s invite link or make their group joinable in a community, they will have more control over who can join.

To make linking devices even easier, we’ve created an entirely new app for Windows. With faster loading and a familiar interface, chatting between devices feels seamless. Download the new Windows app here: https://t.co/TaY9s2mCko — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 23, 2023