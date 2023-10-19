| Lionel Messi Sends Lots Of Strength To Former Barca Teammate Neymar Who Suffers From Acl Injury

Messi took to Instagram and posted a story with a picture of the pair celebrating in Barcelona colours and wrote a message of "lots of strength" for his former teammate.

By ANI Published Date - 01:18 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Photo: Instagram

New Delhi: Argentina sensation Lionel Messi sent a message of support to his former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar who recently aggravated an ACL injury (Ligament injury near the knee) during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay.

In the first half, Neymar tripped and fell in the 44th minute of the game and within a span of a few seconds was surrounded by players from both teams as he held his left knee.

“Striker Neymar Jr. of the Brazilian team and Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, underwent clinical and imaging tests this Wednesday, which confirmed the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee. The striker will undergo a surgical procedure, on a date yet to be defined, to correct the injuries. The Brazilian National Team’s medical department, under the supervision of Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, and Al Hilal, are in permanent contact and aligned in the player’s recovery,” Brazil’s Football Confederation said in a statement.

Messi took to Instagram and posted a story with a picture of the pair celebrating in Barcelona colours and wrote a message of “lots of strength” for his former teammate.

As of now, uncertainty revolves around Neymar’s return to the field but he is expected to miss on-field action for several months and it could be extended to a year.

He will be looking to get fit before next year’s Copa America which will be held from June 20 to July 14, 2024.

At the beginning of last month, Neymar Jr broke Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top goal scorer after scoring a brace against Bolivia in the World Cup Qualifiers.

In 126 appearances, Neymar has found the back of the net 79 times. He has two more than Brazil’s iconic forward who scored 77 goals in 92 games.