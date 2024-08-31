| Liquor Theft In Telangana Gang Of 11 Busted For Breaking Into Adilabad Wine Shops

Prime accused on the run; cops seize Rs 1.72 lakh in cash, car, auto-rickshaw, motorbike and alcohol worth Rs 50,000 from accused persons

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 12:03 PM

Representational Photo

Adilabad: A gang of 11 persons, allegedly involved in breaking into wine shops to steal liquor bottles and cash, was nabbed from Neradigonda mandal centre in Adilabad district on Friday night.

Police seized Rs 1.72 lakh in cash, a car, an auto-rickshaw, a motorbike and alcohol worth Rs 50,000 from them.

Echoda Inspector Bheemesh and Neradigonda Sub-Inspector Srikanth said 11 accomplices of Chowhan Ravi, the prime accused from Adilabad, were apprehended while moving suspiciously in a four-wheeler in Neradigonda mandal centre. Efforts were on to nab Chowhan Ravi.

On being interrogated, the accused persons confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck by forming a gang.

They admitted to targeting wine shops at Dandepalli in Mancherial district, Bhoraj in Jainath mandal, Ginnoor in Bazarhathnoor and Neradigonda mandal centre of Adilabad district and Bheempur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district at night.

They revealed that they were not only stealing wine bottles, but also cash found in the shops’ counters.

They said they were disposing of the liquor in Maharashtra for cheaper prices.