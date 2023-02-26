Lithuania opens honorary consulate in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: Kiran Satchandra Divi, a Telangana-based businessman running the pharmaceutical company Divi’s Labs, has been appointed as Lithuania’s first Honorary Consul for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Besides the Lithuanian Embassy in New Delhi, honorary consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, Lithuania added new honorary consulate office in Hyderabad.

During the honorary consulate’s opening ceremony, Karolis Žemaitis, Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania, attended the event and noted, that Honorary Consulate in Hyderabad will increase Lithuania‘s visibility in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the fields of economy such as biotechnology, life sciences, ICT, digital solutions.

Kiran Divi expressed a will that his appointment will open a new chapter of Lithuania‘s presence in one of the most technologically advanced part of India.