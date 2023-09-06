Live cooking by celebrity chefs, millet-based arts to enthrall G20 leaders’ spouses

New Delhi: From agri-start-up ecosystem display to a millet fields tour, and from live cooking by celebrity chefs to showcasing millet-based arts, the spouses of G20 leaders will catch a glimpse of India’s achievements in the field of agriculture.

The Ministry of Agriculture is organising a special visit of the G20’s First Spouses to the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) Campus on September 9.

The visit will focus on acquainting the first spouses with the strides taken by India within the field of agriculture, including millets.

A tour has been organised for the first ladies and spouses of the G20 leaders at the 1,200-acre Pusa-IARI campus on September 9.

“The visit will include a tour of millet fields, and an exhibition showcasing the strength of the agri-start-up ecosystem with a display of their unique and innovative solutions by integrating technology to address ground-level challenges and thereby digitising agricultural practices,” an Agriculture ministry official told ANI.

“In addition, members of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) belonging to diverse tribes across the country, will be showcasing edible products prepared with millets and marketed throughout the country,” the official informed.

The exhibition will also include stalls highlighting India’s achievements in Research and Development (R&D) presented by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) showcasing the latest innovations in precision agriculture, agricultural technology, and advancements in mechanization that are propelling the sector forward, the official informed.

The exhibition will further comprise live cooking demonstrations by three renowned celebrity chefs–Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Ajay Chopra, and Chef Anahita Dhondy.

In the ‘Live Cooking Area’, the five chefs will prepare a ‘full course meal’ with focus on Millets.

Inside the exhibition, a dedicated culinary section will showcase millet-based dishes from all G20 member countries, offering a tribute to each nation participating in the event.

As a part of the exhibition an Agriculture Street is being displayed showcasing the agriculture value chain from Seeding to Feeding harmonizing ancient agricultural practices with moder technological advancements, the official informed.

“The Agriculture Street is an enriching journey through the heart of India’s agricultural heritage and its dynamic present. As part of the exhibit, the Ministry will be showcasing the various agricultural practices from farm to plate by bringing together experts, scientists, and farmers on a single platform, highlighting the intercon nectedness of traditional wisdom and modern solutions in shaping the future of agriculture,” another Agriculture Ministry official informed.

The street will consist of 9 interactive stalls with a rustic guiding the spouses of G20 Head of States through this immersive experience to explore the various stages of agriculture with focus on millets and the rich genetic diversity across other crops, highlighting India’s initiatives towards food and nutritional security.

A primary attraction in the Agriculture Street will be display of work being carried out by renowned tribal famer Lahri Bai, from Dindori, Madhya Pradesh towards seed conservation.

Two exquisite millets-based rangolis will be crafted using indigenous agricultural crafts, ancient grains, and creative flair, encapsulating India’s agricultural heritage and commitment to sustenance. The first rangoli captures the theme of “Harmony of Harvest” unveiling India’s deep- rooted agricultural traditions.

The second rangoli piece echoes the heart of India’s cultural philosophy – “The World Is One Family”, emphasizing global unity. These rangolis will serve as colorful symbols of our shared responsibility in fostering a world where sustenance knows no boundaries.

The spouses will be gifted a thoughtfully curated hamper containing precious Indian handloom textiles and handcrafted artifacts, the official said.

“Every corner of our country is steeped in culture that is continuously evolving. Each piece of art in the hamper has been carefully selected telling a tale of revival and resilience,” the official said.

“A significant element of the exhibition experience will be interaction with women leaders of the millets value chain, such as farmers, processors, entrepreneurs representing different parts of the country,” the official added.