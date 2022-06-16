Local businesses can display location, hours, contact info on Twitter profile

Published Date - 02:10 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

New Delhi: Twitter has allowed professional accounts of brick-and-mortar stores to display details on their profiles such as the location of their business or shop, contact info and operational hours.

Called Location Spotlight,’ the new feature is available for Twitter Professional account users in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.

“You can now enable our Location Spotlight on your Professional Account which allows you to display your business location, hours, and additional contact methods,” the company posted in a tweet late on Wednesday.

Users can see the new information when they visit a business’ profile.

Tapping on the location will can get directions to the shop through a mapping app like Google Maps.

Professional Accounts allow businesses, brands, creators, and publishers to “have a unique and clearly defined presence on the platform and the ability to grow and strengthen their presence on Twitter”.

The Location Spotlight allows them to display their business’ location, hours of operation, and additional contact methods. Features

“People can tap on the location map/listing to open Google Maps, or their default map app, for easier navigation to the business’ space,” said the company.

The businesses can also customised the feature to showcase the days and times they want people to visit their location.