Locals rescue massive 18-feet python from tea garden in Nagaon, Assam

After recusing, it was released at Suang Reserve Forest Area in Nagaon District by locals with the help of forest officials.

By ANI
Published Date - 02:40 PM, Thu - 10 August 23
Representational Image.

Nagaon: Locals rescued an 18-feet long python from a tea garden in Assam‘s Nagaon district on Thursday.

According to the reports, locals spotted a big python at the Balijuri tea garden area and immediately informed local forest officials and local environmentalists.

A group of locals rescued the python with the help of forest officials.

Later, it was released at Suang Reserve Forest Area in Nagaon District by locals with the help of forest staff.

