Telangana: Python caught in residence inundated by flood water in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Snake rescue team members carried a rescued python in the streets of Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: A python was caught in a residence inundated by river Munneru flood water at Sarathi Nagar near FCI godown area in the city.

The residents who found the python moving in the flood water called a snake rescue team, which caught the reptile after much effort. The team carried the python in their hands openly in the streets leading to much flutter among the public.

The incident also led to a traffic jam on the streets and the reptile was released in the wild later.

