Watch: Snake rescue team captures python in Khammam flood zone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Khammam: In a daring rescue operation, a team of snake experts successfully captured a python on Thursday had taken refuge in a residence severely impacted by the flooding of River Munneru in Khammam district.

The incident occurred amidst the devastating floods that have affected the region over the past week.

The floodwaters, triggered by heavy monsoon rains, have disrupted the normal lives in Khammam district.

The occupants of a house in a low-lying area were met with an unexpected sight – a large python had sought shelter in their residence, possibly driven out of its natural habitat by the rising floodwaters. Concerned for their safety, they immediately contacted the local snake rescue team.

The snake rescue team promptly responded to the distress call. Armed with their expertise and specialised equipment, the team carefully approached the residence to assess the situation. They found the python coiled up in a corner, seemingly in a state of stress due to the unfamiliar surroundings.

After an intense effort, the python was successfully captured and safely secured.

