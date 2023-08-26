“Logo of INDIA bloc likely to be unveiled on August 31”: Congress leader Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that the logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is likely to be unveiled on August 31

By ANI Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

ANI Photo

Mumbai: Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that the logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is likely to be unveiled on August 31.

Former Maharashtra CM Chavan said that around 26 to 27 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai on August 31.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Ashok Chavan said,” Around 26 to 27 parties will participate in the meeting. An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organised so in this third meeting the next agenda will be discussed. We are deciding to make a common logo and it may get unveiled on August 31.” Earlier Congress Leader PL Punia said that the names for the Prime Minister post for the INDIA bloc will be decided after the alliance registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“INDIA alliance has decided that the Prime Minister will be decided after coming to power. The elected MPs will choose the PM,’ the Congress leader said.

INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on August 31-September 1.