Lok Sabha elections 2024: Jr NTR and Family Vote in Hyderabad

Jr NTR Urges Citizens to Vote After Casting Ballot

By ANI Updated On - 13 May 2024, 10:02 AM

Hyderabad: The polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is underway across the country. Using their right to vote, ‘RRR’ fame Jr NTR and his family members cast their vote in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

After getting his finger inked, Jr NTR briefly spoke with ANI and urged citizens to step out and actively participate in the elections.

“Everybody has to use the right of their vote. I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations,” he said.

Polling for the fourth phase began on Monday at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies as well as for assembly seats. It is being held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across.

The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.