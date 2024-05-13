Lok Sabha elections 2024: Hyderabad, Secunderabad polls begin on Monday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 09:50 AM

Hyderabad: Polling for the two parliamentary constituencies of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-polls has commenced in the city on Monday.

Scores of citizens have queued up at the polling stations to cast their ballots before they get along with their day. While some struggled to locate their polling centers, political party agents outside the 100 meter line and officers handling the electoral roll have been assisting voters.

Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with his family exercised his right to vote at the Venkateswara Fine Arts College in Madhapur.