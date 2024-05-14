Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Narsapur records highest polling among Telangana’s 119 Assembly constituencies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 May 2024, 05:48 PM

Medak: The Narsapur assembly segment has recorded the highest polling in the State among the 119 assembly segments.

According to the final polling report released by the Medak Lok Sabha Returning Officer and Medak Collector Rahul Raj on Tuesday, the Narsapur assembly segment recorded 84.25 percent polling while the Palair assembly segment in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency recorded 83.30 percent polling, the second best in the State.

Under Medak Lok Sabha, the Dubbak assembly segment recorded 82.42 percent, while Gajwel registered 80.31 percent and Medak 80.19 percent. Narsapur constituency, which has a mostly rural population, had recorded more than 88 percent polling in the 2023 assembly election. It had recorded over 91 percent polling in 2018 and 87 percent in 2014.

The Patancheru assembly segment, which has a mostly urban population, recorded 63.01 percent polling while Sangareddy and Siddipet assembly segments, which had more than 50 percent urban population, recorded 71.99 percent and 73.64 percent polling respectively. The average polling of the entire Medak Lok Sabha was put at 75.09 percent. Out of 18,28,210 votes, 13,72,294 people cast their vote in Medak.