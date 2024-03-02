Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi to contest from Varanasi again; BJP releases first list

Of 195 candidates, 34 are ministers in central and state cabinet, while two are ex- chief ministers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: BJP on Saturday has released its first list with 195 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party announced that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi again while Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhi Nagar.

In a media briefing, BJP leader Vinod Tawde announced the names of 195 candidates contesting the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most high-profile name featuring in the first list of the BJP for Parliamentary elections. In the list, of the 195 nominees, two former chief ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker have been included. A total of 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of States will be fielded again in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party finalised the names of candidates during BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by PM Modi. Out of 195 nominees, the BJP’s pick for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi took everyone by surprise.

Manoj Tiwari is the only BJP MP from Delhi to get a party ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Barring him, all other existing Parliamentarians including Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Singh Verma and others have failed to get party tickets.