Lokesh Kanagaraj spills beans on Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 171’

Dropping hints about the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that the project could take about a year and a half to get completed, and added that it could be one of his most ambitious projects so far.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: Talented director Lokesh Kanagaraj dropped hints about his next project with superstar Rajinikanth ‘Thalaivar 171’. He spilled the beans about the project in an interaction with VJ Siddhu on YouTube.

Giving an update on the much-anticipated project which in currently in the pre-production phase, the Leo director said that the shooting of the film will be commencing soon.

He also said that the makers of the movie will be unveiling a teaser to announce the commencement of the project. Dropping more details, he said that the project could take about a year and a half to get completed, and added that it could be one of his most ambitious projects so far.

It is reported that ‘Thalivar 171’ will not be a part of Lokesh’s cinematic universe as the director has teamed up with a fresh team to build the script for the movie.