Actor Rajinikanth visits Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, applauds Operations Control Centre

The OCC is recognized as the nerve centre of the entire metro network, playing a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation and coordination of services.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 01:38 PM

Hyderabad: Actor Rajinikanth made a visit to the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project on Wednesday, where he had the opportunity to explore various aspects of the project, with a particular focus on the Operations Control Centre (OCC).

During his visit, Rajinikanth expressed admiration for the OCC and acknowledged the meticulous efforts invested in its development.

His presence was welcomed by KVB Reddy, the Managing Director and CEO of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, along with other officials associated with the project.

L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (L&TMRHL) expressed their excitement and pride at having such a prominent celebrity visit their organization. They described his visit as a significant milestone in their history, one that will be remembered and cherished for years to come.