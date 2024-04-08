Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to start hunting from October

This star-studded extravaganza boasts a stellar cast, including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, sharing the screen with Rajinikanth after over three decades.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 April 2024, 03:57 PM

Vettaiyan

The anticipation surrounding Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming venture, ‘Vettaiyan’, is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the mesmerising narrative crafted by director TJ Gnanavel, renowned for his work in ‘Jai Bheem’. The expectations are sky high for ‘Vettaiyan’, as Gnanavel promises to present Rajinikanth in an unprecedented role, elevating the superstar to new heights.

This star-studded extravaganza boasts a stellar cast, including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, sharing the screen with Rajinikanth after over three decades. Adding to the ensemble are versatile performer Fahadh Faasil and the charismatic Rana, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The buzz surrounding the film has reached a fever pitch, fuelled by captivating promotions and tantalising glimpses of Rajinikanth’s character. Now, the makers have unveiled a powerful update, announcing the film’s release in October.

The latest poster showcases Rajinikanth exuding style and sophistication, his gaze filled with fierce determination as he wields a gun, ready to confront his adversaries. It’s evident that Rajinikanth is poised to dominate the box-office with ‘Vettaiyan’, aiming for nothing less than cinematic gold.

Filmed in exotic locales spanning Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad, ‘Vettaiyan’ promises a visual spectacle like no other. With music by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by SR Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj, the stage is set for the film to captivate audiences worldwide with its riveting tale of action and intrigue.

The ensemble cast of the film is bolstered by acclaimed talents such as Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, Rohini, Abhirami, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, Rakshan, Sabumon Abusamad, and Supreet Reddy, each bringing their unique essence to the narrative in pivotal roles. ‘Vettaiyan’ is bankrolled by Subaskaran on his Lyca Productions banner.