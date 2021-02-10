Lombardy Ashwa Bravo shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: Lombardy, Ashwa Bravo, City Of Wisdom, Spicy Star, Burano, City Of Blessing & Paso Robles caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

Sand

600m: Rhine (RB) 47, moved easy. Tenth Attraction (Ajit Singh) 46, moved well. Moka (RB) 47, not extended. Committed Warrior (Rohit Kumar) 47.5, moved freely. Thrill Of Power (RB) 46.5, moved easy. Sye Ra (RB) 47.5, moved freely. Garnet (App) & 3y-(Tenth Star/Connemara) (Deepak Singh) 47, pair moved easy. Fly Tothe Stars (RS Jodha) & Dead Centre (Ashhad Asbar) 47.5, moved together.

800m: Knotty Dancer (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/44, shaped well. Southern Light (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Sovet Pride (RB) 1-0, 600/46, not extended. NRI Vision (RB) 1-1, 600/45, more on hand. Blue Valentine (Jagdale) 1-0, 600/44, maintains form. Detonator (Trainer) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Sacred Lamp (Trainer) 59, 600/43, worked well. NRI Power (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Smarty (RB) 1-2, 600/46, handy. City Of Blessing (Gaddam) & Pontius Pilate (RB) 59, 600/44, former to note. Burano (Surya Prakash) & Amaretto (Gaddam) 57, 600.43, pair worked well. Paso Robles (G Naresh) & Asteria (RB) 58, 600/44, former fit and well.

1000m: City Of Wisdom (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Look Of Love (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. City Of Passion (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, plenty on hand. Augenstern (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Mirana (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved easy. Blue Cruise (App) & Born To Be (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair finished level. Angel Wings (Ajit Singh) & 3y-(Hymn/Sublimely Single) (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

1200m: Spicy Star (Trainer) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Trump Girl (Rohit Kumar) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. 3y-(Chinese Whisper/Dutch Auction) (P Ajeeth K) & 3y-First In Line (Surya Prakash) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well.

1400m: Ashwa Bravo (Surya Prakash) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-12, 800/56, 600/42, a fine display. Lombardy (Surya Prakash) 1-45, 1200/1-29, 1000/1-12, 800/55, 600/42, an outstanding display.

